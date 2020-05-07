WPGU at Home: Meet Emma Boone!

Last Tuesday we heard from Sam Enno, who nominated this Thursday’s post, Emma Boone!
Name: Emma Boone
Major: Advertising
Year: Junior
Departments in WPGU: News, Web Writing, On Air
Years in WPGU: 1.5!!!
Where you’re quarantining: My apartment in Champaign (with two kittens!)
What are you listening to? Caroline Polachek and the new Car Seat Headrest album
What are you reading? My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Otessa Moshfegh
What are you watching? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia reruns and Bon Appetit test kitchen videos
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Immediately go to TJ Maxx to make up for lost time
Favorite way to social distance: Zoom Happy Hour
Who do you want to hear from next? Kyra Puetz