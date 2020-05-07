Website News

WPGU at Home: Meet Emma Boone!

- by Kyra Puetz

Last Tuesday we heard from Sam Enno, who nominated this Thursday’s post, Emma Boone!

Name: Emma Boone

Major: Advertising

Year: Junior

Departments in WPGU: News, Web Writing, On Air

Years in WPGU: 1.5!!!

Where you’re quarantining: My apartment in Champaign (with two kittens!)

What are you listening to? Caroline Polachek and the new Car Seat Headrest album

What are you reading? My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Otessa Moshfegh

What are you watching? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia reruns and Bon Appetit test kitchen videos

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Immediately go to TJ Maxx to make up for lost time

Favorite way to social distance: Zoom Happy Hour

Who do you want to hear from next? Kyra Puetz

Related Posts

My love letter to WPGU and the C-U Music Community

WPGU at Home: Meet Barrett Wynn!

WPGU At Home: Meet Emily Crawford!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →