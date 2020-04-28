WPGU At Home: Meet Sam Enno!

This Tuesday we have Sam Enno, who was nominated by Austin Spaulding last week. Sam shared his workspace at home, which “consists of a kitchen table chair, a foldable table, and a lamp I found. (I stole the kitchen table chair after a day with the foldable one) Yikes! Can’t wait to get back on campus.”

Name: Sam Enno

Major: Civil Engineering

Year: Sophomore

Departments in WPGU: On-Air, Web-Writing

Years in WPGU: 1

Where you’re quarantining: I’m staying in my house in the suburbs with my parents

and brother.

What are you listening to? Two albums: Swell by Lunar Vacation, Either Light by Vundabar

What are you reading? Our Revolution by Bernie Sanders

What are you watching? Netflix Series “Dark” (it’s in German but it’s so good)

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Hopefully give some overdue hugs to everyone, go to a show, see friends at normal distances!

Favorite way to social distance? Netflix party is great when used in combination with FaceTime. Discord is cool because you can play music for everyone in the room like at the same time and at full quality.

Who do you want to hear from next? Joanna Raimo