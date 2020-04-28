Website News

WPGU At Home: Meet Sam Enno!

- by Kyra Puetz

This Tuesday we have Sam Enno, who was nominated by Austin Spaulding last week. Sam shared his workspace at home, which “consists of a kitchen table chair, a foldable table, and a lamp I found. (I stole the kitchen table chair after a day with the foldable one) Yikes! Can’t wait to get back on campus.”

Name: Sam Enno

Major: Civil Engineering

Year: Sophomore

Departments in WPGU: On-Air, Web-Writing

Years in WPGU: 1

Where you’re quarantining: I’m staying in my house in the suburbs with my parents
and brother.

What are you listening to? Two albums: Swell by Lunar Vacation, Either Light by Vundabar

What are you reading? Our Revolution by Bernie Sanders

What are you watching? Netflix Series “Dark” (it’s in German but it’s so good)

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Hopefully give some overdue hugs to everyone, go to a show, see friends at normal distances!

Favorite way to social distance? Netflix party is great when used in combination with FaceTime. Discord is cool because you can play music for everyone in the room like at the same time and at full quality.

Who do you want to hear from next? Joanna Raimo

Related Posts

WPGU At Home: Meet Mac Dudley!

WPGU At Home: Meet Austin Spaulding!

WPGU at Home: Meet News Director Justin Malone!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →