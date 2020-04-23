WPGU At Home: Meet Mac Dudley!

Today we have news and marketing intern Mac Dudley, who was nominated by Justin Malone last Thursday.
Name: Mac Dudley
Major: Animal Sciences
Year: Freshman
Departments in WPGU: News and Marketing
Years in WPGU: one (spring 2020)!
Where you’re quarantining: Morris, IL
What are you listening to? All 7 of my ‘sad music’ playlists (mostly Mitski and Sidney Gish)
What are you reading? E.E. Cummings Complete Poems & The O. Henry Prize Short Stories (2019) because my attention span is less than 3 pages
What are you watching? Every competition show on Netflix
First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Drive to my significant other 🙂
Favorite way to social distance? Painting in my basement
Who do you want to hear from next? Emily Crawford