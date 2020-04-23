Website News

WPGU At Home: Meet Mac Dudley!

- by Kyra Puetz

Today we have news and marketing intern Mac Dudley, who was nominated by Justin Malone last Thursday.

Name: Mac Dudley

Major: Animal Sciences

Year: Freshman

Departments in WPGU: News and Marketing

Years in WPGU: one (spring 2020)!

Where you’re quarantining: Morris, IL

What are you listening to? All 7 of my ‘sad music’ playlists (mostly Mitski and Sidney Gish)

What are you reading? E.E. Cummings Complete Poems & The O. Henry Prize Short Stories (2019) because my attention span is less than 3 pages

What are you watching? Every competition show on Netflix

First thing you’ll do when quarantine is over? Drive to my significant other 🙂

Favorite way to social distance? Painting in my basement

Who do you want to hear from next? Emily Crawford

Related Posts

WPGU At Home: Meet Sam Enno!

WPGU At Home: Meet Austin Spaulding!

WPGU at Home: Meet News Director Justin Malone!

About Kyra Puetz

Kyra is a senior from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising and is the Web Director for WPGU. She loves looking at album cover art, drinking iced chai tea lattes and doing crossword puzzles. Kyra is also a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

View all posts by Kyra Puetz →